Randy Rep Boebert Gives ‘Horny’ Colleagues Intriguing Advice

A MAGA lawmaker who was once caught getting handsy in a theater has called out her colleagues for being “horny.”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to take a swipe at California Democrat Eric Swalwell and Texas Republican Tony Gonzales, who both fled Congress following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Go to church. Find Jesus. I mean, why is everybody so horny here?” she told reporters on Thursday when she was asked about sexual misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill.

Swalwell and Gonzales announced their resignations an hour apart on Monday. Their announcements came just ahead of expulsion resolutions that their colleagues had been planning to bring against them after multiple women accused them of inappropriate behavior.

Boebert, who defected from GOP ranks to force the release of the Epstein files, called on any other Hill staffers who may have experienced sexual misconduct to come forward.

“We will be here for you to protect you. Come to my office,” she said on Wednesday. “If you wanna remain anonymous, remain anonymous. Let one of us loudmouths get it out there for you. Happy to issue receipts on behalf of anyone.”

Boebert: If your boss is mistreating you, or someone else in the office, tell somebody—come to my office. If you want to remain anonymous, remain anonymous. Let one of us loudmouths get it out there for you. I’m happy to issue receipts on behalf of anyone. pic.twitter.com/J2i0KRHY3p — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2026

Boebert, a 39-year-old grandmother, has seen her fair share of controversy.

In 2023, Boebert and her date got kicked out of a Denver theater for vaping, recording, and loudly singing along to Beetlejuice, which authorities said was “causing a disturbance” during the performance.

Her team was initially defiant, telling reporters in a statement that Boebert “is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice.”

But footage from inside the theater later forced Boebert to apologize for her behavior.

A clip published by TMZ showed Boebert and her date groping each other during the show, with his hands pawing at her breast and hers disappearing into his crotch.

Another clip from 9NEWS Denver showed Boebert ripping hits from her vape, shutting down her earlier denials that she was vaping inside the theater.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family,” she later said on social media. “I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.”