Ranger Rod Gilbert’s Widow and Kids Battle Over Estate

Late hockey icon Rod Gilbert’s widow and children are battling over his estate, with his kids claiming their stepmom got the former New York Rangers great to cut them out of his will on his deathbed. According to the New York Post, Chantal Pine, 47, and Justin Gilbert, 45, were in line to inherit all of their dad’s memorabilia—including a Warhol portrait—and $1 million when he died. But weeks before he died of brain cancer in August 2021, Gilbert “completely reversed his… bequest” and left everything to his wife Judith, 76, according to court papers. “I’m sure my dad would be very upset by all this,” Pine told the Post.