Ransomware Attack Hits Remote-Control Software Company and 200 of Its Customers

A ransomware attack hit 200 companies across the world Friday via a company whose product remotely controls software for other businesses. Experts believe the cybercriminal gang REvil targeted the company Kaseya, which warned its customers to immediately stop using its products. The gang was able to use Kaseya’s software to infiltrate at least 200 companies, however. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it was assisting with the response to the attack. The attack comes less than a month after debilitating ransomware attacks crippled JBS S.A., the world’s largest meat producer, and the Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest oil pipelines in the U.S.