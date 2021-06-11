Hacking Gang Threatens to Leak Billionaire’s ‘Spicy’ Secrets
SHAKEDOWN
A leading wind and solar energy firm confirmed that it has been hacked—after a notorious ransomware cartel bragged that it had stolen “very personal and spicy” information about the billionaire chief executive. But Chicago-based Invenergy vowed that it would not capitulate and pay the cybercriminals, according to the Financial Times. “Invenergy has not paid and does not intend to pay any ransom,” the company said in a statement. The Russia-linked hacker gang REvil—which just convinced meat-packing giant JBS to fork over $11 million—claims the information it filched includes details of Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky’s 2007 divorce from wife Maya, which was the nation’s most expensive at the time, along with photos and personal emails.