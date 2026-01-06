Ranting MAGA Pundit Hit by Humiliating Shutdown Live on CNN

MAGA pundit Ben Ferguson was cut off by a CNN host as he tried to defend President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela.

The president sent the U.S. military into the South American country, scooped up its president and his wife and put them on trial on drug charges in New York. The action was framed as a matter of national security, but Trump and close aides have publicly licked their lips about Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

This issue was brought up on Laura Coates Live on Monday evening. Ferguson had excitedly defended Trump for the whole segment and was sent spiraling when former 2020 Republican Party presidential candidate Joe Walsh said, “It’s oil, it’s oil, it’s oil.”

In this courtroom sketch, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, and his wife, Cilia Flores, second from right, appear in Manhattan federal court. Elizabeth Williams via AP

Walsh, who represented Illinois’s 8th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013, added: “Donald Trump cares more about Venezuelan oil than he does about problems here in America. I think that will resonate with voters.”

Ferguson was visibly perturbed by this point, shaking his head as Walsh spoke. The conservative commentator tried to jump in again.

Ferguson looked shocked at Coates' takedown. CNN

“Ben, Joe, thank you both,” Coates began, attempting to close the segment as Ferguson tried to butt in. “We’re not done talking about that. What do you want to say, Ben? Go ahead,” she added.

“I’ll say this about President Trump,” he began, before Coates brutally shut him down.

“Can I follow you on Twitter? And I can read it there instead? Let’s do that. Thanks, Ben. Thanks, Joe.”

Walsh winced as Coates cut Ferguson off.