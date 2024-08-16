Rap World in Mourning After Beloved Artist Dies at 39: ‘Always the Good Ones’

The rap world was thrust into mourning Thursday evening after it was revealed the beloved musician BeatKing had died aged 39.

BeatKing, whose real name was Justin Riley, reportedly died from a pulmonary embolism, which is occurs when one or more arteries in the lungs becomes suddenly blocked by a blood clot.

The medical episode appeared out of nowhere, causing Riley to faint as he participated in a morning takeover at the Urban One/Radio One station on Thursday morning, TMZ reported. He was rushed to a hospital but died there with his two daughters by his side.

“He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live,” his manager Tasha Felder wrote in a statement. “He loved his daughters, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever.”

Riley died in his hometown of Houston, where many said he was a local legend who often played at packed parties and at-capacity clubs.

On the national stage, Riley had hit songs like SDAB, which featured 2 Chainz and Juicy J, as well as Keep It Poppin, which he released with Ludacris.

Perhaps Riley’s most popular song, Then Leave, was released in 2020 just as TikTok was exploding in popularity among the COVID-19 pandemic. His song went viral on the platform, earning him international attention.

Riley still rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in Hip Hop in his final months alive. He was photographed in a club with Drake in June and he made an appearance during a Nicki Minaj show in Houston alongside 50 Cent in May.

Fans on social media remembered Riley for his style, which often saw him wear black T-shirts with white lettering that included funny and raunchy sayings.

Fellow rappers also released statements remembering their pal. Bun B wrote in an Instagram tribute that Riley was “a great spirited person” and that “we lost a talented artist and father.”

“It’s always the good ones,” he added. “D--n this s--t hurt.”