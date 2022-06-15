Rape Charges Against ‘Atomic Blonde’ Producer David Guillod Rejected by Judge
THINGS FALL APART
Multiple sexual assault charges against Hollywood talent manager and producer David Guillod were dismissed by a Santa Barbara County judge on Tuesday. The charges, stemming from two cases of alleged assault, one involving Ted actress Jessica Barth and the other an anonymous waitress, were thrown out by Judge James Voysey after Santa Barbara prosecutors said they could not prove the attacks occurred within their jurisdiction. The district attorney’s office said it would be referring the cases to Los Angeles County. Following a three-year investigation in which six women accused him of attacking them in separate incidents between 2012 and 2020, Guillod, 55, was arrested in 2020. The case against Guillod was crippled last month, however, when Judge Voysey dismissed all charges related to four of the alleged victims. Though he ruled that Barth and the waitress’ cases had enough evidence to proceed to trial, Voysey questioned the believability of the other women. He insinuated that at least one of them had invited an attack, saying, “She was dancing on the tables. She drank 10 glasses of wine. Her dress was hiked up so everybody could see her undergarments. Her behavior was outrageous.”