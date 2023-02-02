CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Rape Charges Against Manchester United Player Mason Greenwood Dropped

    NO PATH TO CONVICTION

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Mason Greenwood walks in a black hoodie.

    Cameron Smith/Getty

    Rape charges against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been dropped. Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 on attempted rape charges after video and audio from his alleged victim surfaced, but the investigation was unable to provide a “realistic prospect of conviction” after key witnesses stopped cooperating, according to the Crown Prosecution Service. Greenwood had denied the charges, which also included assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behavior, and was set to go to trial to fight them.

