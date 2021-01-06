CHEAT SHEET
Raphael Warnock, Leading in Georgia, Delivers Triumphant Speech
‘WORK FOR ALL’
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidate in one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races, made a triumphant speech early Wednesday morning, as he leads Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) by a narrow margin after nearly all of the state’s votes were tallied Tuesday.
No winner has yet been declared by any major media outlet, but Warnock’s lead over Loeffler at this point is likely insurmountable. The Baptist pastor did not declare victory outright but said, “I promise you this tonight—I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.” Minutes earlier, Loeffler addressed supporters at a Republican Party event in Atlanta and insisted “we have a path to victory.”