Raphael Warnock on His Stunning Senate Victory: Dr. King Is Smiling
‘I’M VERY PROUD’
Hours after his stunning runoff victory was called, Raphael Warnock has given an emotional interview to CNN, saying that his win over Sen. Kelly Loeffler is the result of a decade of hard work. Warnock will become Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, and his victory puts Democrats within one seat of gaining control of the Senate. Warnock told CNN Wednesday morning: “I’m very proud of Georgia right now... That we are sending an African American man, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King, Jr. served and John Lewis worshipped, and Jon Ossoff, a young Jewish man, the son of an immigrant, mentored by John Lewis, to the United States Senate in this moment in which, for years now, we’ve seen the emergence of those forces that would seek to divide us, we now represent the state of Georgia. I think Abraham Joshua Heschel, the Rabbi who said, when he marched with Dr. King, he felt like his legs were praying, I think he and Dr. King are smiling in this moment.”