‘This Sucks’: Rapinoe Distraught After U.S Women Lose to Canada in Olympic Soccer Semifinals

A choked-up Megan Rapinoe had to admit it was “not our best game, not our best tournament” after the U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament. A 75th-minute penalty, struck coolly into the side netting by Canada’s Jessie Fleming, was enough to send the once-invincible U.S. women’s team into the bronze-medal playoff match, even though the Americans fought their hardest to get back into the match. “This sucks,” Rapinoe, the team captain and talisman, told NBC Sports. Australia and Sweden meet in the other semifinal.