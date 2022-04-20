Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX for Shooting ‘Acquaintance,’ Cops Say
HOSTILE HOMECOMING
After returning from a vacation in Barbados with girlfriend Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles international Airport on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the rapper has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon for a 2021 shooting. “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” cops said. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.” The shooting victim allegedly told authorities that Mayers and two other people approached him and shot him three to four times.