Rapper Azealia Banks Says MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Sent Her Unsolicited D**k Pics
Award-winning hitmaker Azealia Banks has lashed out at Conor McGregor for allegedly sending her two unsolicited nudes by sharing both of the NSFW images to social media. The 212 star’s claims—which the Daily Beast is not linking to here, having had the misfortune of verifying that she did indeed post them—allege McGregor fired off the images her way in the small hours of Monday morning, and warned her against telling anyone about them. “How you gonna send a b----h some crooked d--k pics then threaten her not to tell,” Banks wrote in an expletive-laden caption to the photos. “Do you know who the f--k I am?” She also took aim at the former world champion for his recent foray into far-right politics. “Honey... ain’t you trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam?” as Banks put it. The alleged missives come just months after an Irish court found McGregor liable for sexually assaulting a woman at Dublin hotel back in 2018.