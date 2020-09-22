Rapper Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole a Year Ahead of Release Date

Read it at TMZ
Rapper Bobby Shmurda, who is serving a seven-year sentence for conspiracy, was reportedly denied parole. The decision means that the hip-hop star probably won’t be released until he has completed his full term in December 2021. Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, spent two years in jail without a trial before finally pleading guilty in a gang case in 2016. TMZ reported that Shmurda has been in trouble numerous times while locked up—for drugs, weapons, and fighting—which likely didn’t impress the parole board.