Cardi B Pleads Guilty in Strip Club Assault
Cardi B agreed to a plea deal Thursday, just one day before jury selection was supposed to begin in the rapper’s trial for allegedly orchestrating assaults on two women at a strip club in 2018. The “WAP” lyricist agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanors—third-degree assault and reckless endangerment—in exchange for 15 days of community service. Cardi B was accused of ordering members of her team to attack strip club bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi because she believed Jade had slept with her husband, rapper Offset. Jade’s sister, Baddie Gi, got caught up in the ensuing chaos, including various social media threats before the physical altercation. Neither woman accused Cardi B of assaulting them herself.