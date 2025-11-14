Rapper and NFL Star Welcome First Child Together
Cardi B has welcomed her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Grammy-winning rapper, 33, dropped the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she wrote. TMZ reports that the rapper welcomed a baby boy last week. This is Baby No. 4 for Cardi, who shares three children with her ex-husband Offset: Kulture, 8, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1. Diggs, 31, meanwhile, has eight-year-old daughter Nova from a previous relationship. Cardi first revealed her pregnancy last month during an interview with CBS Mornings. “I’m actually very—I’m excited. I’m happy,” she said at the time. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.” The couple sparked dating rumors in October last year, following Cardi’s split from Offset after seven rocky years. “One time, he just told me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you,’” she previously said.