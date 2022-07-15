Despite swirling rumors on social media that Drake was arrested for marijuana possession in Stockholm, Sweden, The Daily Beast has learned the rapper is not even in custody.

Swedish police said that while they would not say whether the rapper had been arrested, they could confirm he was not in police custody.

“I cannot tell you any thing about that but I can confirm he is not in custody,” a spokesperson said.

The statement comes as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed from Drake's team that the rapper had not been arrested, despite initial speculation that he had been taken away by police at a Stockholm nightclub.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his team said “that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.”