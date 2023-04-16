Rapper E-40 Says His Ejection From Warriors-Kings Game Was Racist
‘DISRESPECTFUL HECKLING’
Bay Area rapper and Golden State Warriors fan E-40 was escorted out of his seat by security during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ Game 1 win in Sacramento Saturday night. In a statement released to The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Sunday, the rapper claimed his ejection was due to racial bias from the Kings’ security. E-40 stated that he was “subjected to disrespectful heckling” throughout the game, and, “in an assertive but polite manner,” addressed one of his hecklers, who was a white woman. “Shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that—despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur—racial bias remains prevalent.” The Sacramento Kings released a statement in response Sunday morning. “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team stated.