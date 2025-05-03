Famous Rapper Mourns the Sudden Death of Mother
American rapper Fat Joe has lost his beloved mother Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena. The “What’s Luv?” singer posted a beautiful tribute to the woman he called his world on Saturday with an emotional message and a series of photos. “This a real one, peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didn’t have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold,” he wrote. The singer added that his mother loved her community and people so much that she refused to move out of the projects despite her son’s financial success. She “died of a broken heart” after losing her husband of 60 years, he added. Fat Joe’s father, Ernesto, died in February. “My dad wanted her with him... Mommy till I see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud,” he added. The rapper has long had a close bond with his mother. In January he celebrated her birthday by calling himself a “momma’s boy” and applauding her for beating cancer.