Fetty Wap Charged With Battery After Allegedly Punching Hotel Security
Rapper Fetty Wap has been charged with battery after his scuffle with hotel security in Las Vegas last month, according to TMZ. Wap was arrested last month after he allegedly punched a security guard at the Mirage Hotel, and was initially booked on three counts of misdemeanor battery. TMZ reports that now he is charged with just one count, and it’s unclear why the other two were dropped. TMZ also released video surveillance footage of the incident, which captured Wap and his crew arguing with security in a parking lot. It’s unclear what the argument was about, but both parties began shoving, Wap appears to throw two punches and security pulls Wap to the ground to restrain him. Security guards reportedly put Wap under citizen’s arrest until police arrived and took him into custody.