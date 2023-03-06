Woman Crushed to Death in Stampede at New York Concert

A 33-year-old woman has died and eight others were injured after a stampede reportedly broke out at a concert Sunday in Rochester, N.Y.

The stampede happened after concertgoers thought they heard the sounds of gunshots and rushed to get out of the Main Street Armory theater where GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes were performing.

Rochester police told News10NBC that there was no shooting during the concert.

Emergency responders rushed the 33-year-old woman and two other victims to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, however the woman died as a result of her injuries, while the other two people remain in critical condition.

GloRilla sent out a message just after midnight upon hearing about the stampede.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok,” she tweeted.

Other concertgoers on social media suggested that the Armory could have been over its 5000-person capacity.

WROC-TV reporter Alec Richardson said witnesses described the horror stampede to him.

“Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert,” he tweeted. “Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene.”