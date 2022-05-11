Rapper Gunna Surrenders on Gang-Related Charges, Joins Young Thug in Custody
YOUNG SLIME LIFE
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has turned himself in on gang-related charges and is now in police custody. The “P Power” rapper is facing a single count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). He was arrested on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. in Fulton County, Georgia. Gunna is among a slew of Young Slime Life (YSL) gang members—including rapper Young Thug—who were named in an 88-page indictment that listed more than 180 incidents from 2013 onward that were carried out to advance the gang’s interests. With arrests underway, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis conveyed her determination to end gang violence in the area at a Tuesday press conference: “My number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that. They are committing, conservatively, 75 to 80 percent of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community.”