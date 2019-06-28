CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Rapper Hella Sketchy Dies at 18
Rapper Hella Sketchy has passed away after an apparent drug overdose at the age of 18. In a series of tweets, his father confirmed the young up-and-coming star’s death and said the rapper was taken to a hospital after an overdose on June 13 and subsequently fell into a coma for two weeks. “You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather,” his father, Erik Thureson, wrote. “That's not supposed to happen. That's not how this works. We have no words.” Thureson also called for a change in the national conversation surrounding the opioid epidemic, and said his son’s life “was not and will not be in vain.” The rapper’s label called his passing a “devastating loss.” “He was an enormously creative, sensitive soul with a brilliant sense of humor,” APG/Atlantic said. “He was just beginning to show the world his talent and originality, and it’s heartbreaking that such a bright future has been cut short.”