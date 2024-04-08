J. Cole Says He Regrets Dissing Kendrick Lamar on New Album
‘MIGHT DELETE LATER’
J. Cole wishes he hadn’t thrown shade at renowned rapper Kendrick Lamar on his new album, the appropriately titled Might Delete Later, he told a crowd on Sunday. From the stage at Dreamville Fest, the rapper said he regretted releasing the Kendrick diss “7 Minute Drill” when his album dropped Friday, calling the song “the lamest fucking shit I’ve ever done in my fucking life.” That song was the much-anticipated clap back to a verse on Kendrick’s “Like That,” which was released on March 26 and took aim at both Cole and Drake. Cole told fans that he’d rushed to put “7 Minute Drill” on the album and it left him feeling embarrassed and ashamed. “In the spirit of trying to get this music out,” he said, “I moved in a way that I feel, spiritually, feel bad on... That shit don’t sit right with my spirit, that shit disrupts my fucking peace.” He then hailed the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper as one of “the greatest ever to pick up a mic” as the crowd cheered.