Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead in Louisiana Hometown
Rapper JayDaYoungan was shot dead in his Louisiana hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday night, according to police. The 24-year-old musician known for the song “23 Island” was attacked just before 6 p.m. The rapper—real name Javorius Scott—died of his injuries while a second person described by Bogalusa police as a close family member, Kenyetta Scott Sr., was also hit. Cops said Scott was wounded but in stable condition after being rushed to a hospital. “This is a very fluid situation. Our officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes,” police said in a statement.