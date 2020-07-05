Rapper Kanye West Claims to Be Running for President—Again
Rapper and fashion designer Kayne West announced on Twitter Saturday that he would be running for President of the United States. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote late on July 4. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.” It is unclear whether the #2020VISION hashtag will play into his campaign or, in fact, if his announcement is to be taken seriously or if he has filed the paperwork to be listed on the November ballot. The Grammy winner, who has visited President Trump in the White House, previously announced a presidential bid saying last November that he would be running in 2024. Shortly after his announcement he got his first big name endorsement when Tesla executive and rocket maker Elon Musk tweeted his endorsement, writing, “You have my full support!”