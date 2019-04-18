Rapper Kodak Black Busted at Border on Gun and Weed Charges

Rapper Kodak Black, who is already facing a sexual-assault charge, was arrested Wednesday night at the U.S.-Canada border for possessing several guns and marijuana while on his way to a performance at Boston’s House of Blues, New York State Police told The Daily Beast.

The 21-year-old Florida rapper―whose legal name is Bill Kapri― and Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. Two other men in Black’s car, 24-year-old Stetson President and 20-year-old Madarrow Smith, were also arrested on weapons charges.

Police confirmed that Black and his crew were detained at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge, which connects Lewiston, N.Y., to Queenston, Ontario, at around 7:30 p.m. after troopers noticed their car had “a temporary California registration.”

“Kapri was found to have marijuana,” a New York State police spokesman told The Daily Beast. “Further inspection of the Cadillac revealed a Glock 9mm pistol that was undeclared by all the occupants.”

A Porsche that was traveling with Black was also detained by police at the border, and authorities said they found a shotgun and marijuana in the trunk of that car. The driver, Saintmelus, also admitted he had two loaded handguns in the backseat, police said.

All four men were arraigned in Lewiston Court in Canada and taken to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail, police said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to The Daily Beast they are working with law enforcement in Canada regarding the arrest and possible extradition.

Black was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues in Boston on Wednesday night, the venue tweeted. His absence, which was blamed on “unforeseen issues,” caused fan frustration―leading to an altercation outside and fans chanting “fuck Kodak,” Boston police told The Daily Beast.

Police confirmed at least one arrest was made during the fight after a man was seen “assaulting a security staff member” as he attempted to re-enter the House of Blues.

“It could have been a lot worse honestly,” a police spokesman told The Daily Beast. “A lot of unhappy patrons, but it was resolved quickly.”

Wednesday’s arrest is the latest in a series of legal troubles for the South Florida rapper. In 2016, Black was indicted on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in South Carolina after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was accused of raping a teenage girl at a Comfort Inn hotel after a November concert at the Treasure City nightclub. The girl, who has not been publicly identified, first reported the alleged incident to her school nurse, who contacted the authorities.

The rapper, best known for his songs “Tunnel Vision,” “No Flockin,” and “Wake Up in the Sky,” is also under fire for his comments earlier this month about Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend in the wake of the rapper’s death.

On Instagram live, Black said he could wait for actress and Hussle’s longtime girlfriend Lauren London, adding that he would be “the best man I can be for her.”

“I’ll give her a whole year,” the rapper said in the video. “She might need a whole year to be crying and shit for him.” Black eventually apologized for any “disrespectful” comments he may have made.