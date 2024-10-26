Rapper Lil Durk Arrested Over Alleged Murder-for-Hire Revenge Plot

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk was arrested Thursday near Miami International Airport over his role in an alleged murder-for-hire plot, the Associated Press reported. Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, allegedly paid for an assassination attempt on rival rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles in 2022 that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson. Five other members of Durk’s Chicago rap group were also arrested as co-conspirators. “The shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release about what he called a ”cold-blooded murder.” “Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.” The attempted murder was reportedly retaliation for the killing of rapper King Von at an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020 after he and Rondo got into an argument. A friend of Rondo’s pulled a gun and shot Von dead. Durk allegedly vowed to pay a bounty to anyone who killed Von. Durk, a leading figure in the drill subgenre, won a Grammy this year for his track “All My Life,” a collaboration with the rapper J. Cole.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT