CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Rapper Meek Mill Gets Into Shouting Match With Ex Nicki Minaj, Her Husband
DRAMA
Read it at TMZ
Rapper Meek Mill got into a yelling match with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband in a Los Angeles retail store on Friday, TMZ reports. Mill reportedly ran into Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, at clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood. Video of the incident shows Petty and Mill shouting expletives at each other. Minaj also was reportedly heard in the video calling Mill a “b*tch.” “She ain't talking to you no more. Can't talk to me one-on-one,” Petty is heard yelling to Mill before Mill was escorted out of the store by his security team and store employees. Sources close to Mill told the website that the rapper was already shopping in the store when Minaj and Petty approached him.