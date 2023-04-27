L.A. Rapper Dead After Being Stabbed in Prison Shower: Report
Up-and-coming Los Angeles Rapper MoneySign Suede is dead after being stabbed in a prison shower, according to authorities, who say there are investigating the death as a homicide. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations released a statement Wednesday confirming the death of Jaime Brugada, who goes by the stage name MoneySign Suede. The CDCR did not describe how the 22-year-old died, but revealed the alarm was triggered on April 25 when officers noted Brugada was missing from his cell after a regular check. “During a search he was found unresponsive in another area of the housing unit with injuries consistent with a homicide,” a statement read. Brugada's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, named him as the victim. He told the Los Angeles Times: “They said it was a stabbing to the neck.” The prison is now on limited movement so an investigation can take place. The Monterey County Coroner will determine Brugada’s official cause of death. Rosenberg told the Times that Brugada had been attacked previously. His last prison photo, released by officials, was taken on March 30.