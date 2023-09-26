CHEAT SHEET
Rapper Who Battled Eminem in ‘8 Mile’ Dies at 46
Nashawn Breedlove, the rapper who faced off against Eminem in an iconic scene from the film 8 Mile, died in his sleep Sunday in his New Jersey home, a relative confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. A cause of death was not given. Breedlove played Lotto in the 2002 film that was loosely based on Eminem’s life, and he rapped under the stage name OX prior to his stint on the silver screen. “You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness,” rapper Mickey Factz wrote on Instagram. In a reply to Factz’ post, battle rapper Daylyt called Breedlove “the first mc who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle!”