Residents of a ritzy Beverly Hills suburb annoyed by a noisy neighbor or trash on the street might have to take their grievances to Mila Kunis. That ’70s Show star revealed that she is the head of her neighborhood’s homeowners association in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I take the complaints. If you have a complaint about someone’s trash or if you have a noise complaint, you complain to me,” Kunis, 42, said on Monday. Her admission was in response to the Journal asking her if she had any surprising hobbies. She went on to detail the reactions people have when they discover she’s the one they are taking their complaints to. “They’re desensitized—it is L.A. The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?’” Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who have been married since 2015 and share two children, live in a modern farmhouse in Los Angeles, dubbed “KuKu Farms.”
Young Musician, 26, Dies After Sudden Hotel Emergency
Rapper Poorstacy, whose real name was Carlito Junior Milfort, died Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida, following an undisclosed “incident,” police confirmed. According to a hotel worker who spoke with TMZ, the 26-year-old musician checked in with a woman and a toddler at a hotel in the city, where he stayed for 10 days before being transported to a hospital Saturday morning following a medical emergency. The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to the Daily Beast that the “incident” occurred at an address along the North Federal Highway. No further details, including the cause of death, have been revealed. The young musician, known for blending hip hop with various rock genres, worked closely with drummer Travis Barker, 50. Following news of the rapper’s death, Barker shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of the two filming a music video, captioned, “Rest in peace, you’ll never be forgotten.” He later also shared a link to their song Choose Life. Aside from working with Barker, the rapper was also featured on the Grammy-nominated 2020 Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, and dropped his most recent song Nothing belongs to you. in July. Fans have flooded the rapper’s Instagram to honor the late musician.
Stranger Things fans sparked social media chatter over several inconsistencies in Season 5. Fans noticed that Noah Schnapp’s character, Will, had a different age when he was taken to the Upside Down, an alternative dimension. Also, in episode 3 of the season, Will’s mother Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, says that he was 11 when he went to the supernatural world, but a missing person poster on the show showed that he was actually 12. Another flashback scene shows Will building Castle Byers with his older brother Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton. A user noticed “the error in Will’s flashback when he & Jon are building Castle Byers & it’s sunny and all pretty.” Another fan wrote that this “makes no sense” because Jonathan said when “he and Will built Castle Byers, it was pouring rain, and they both got so soaked.” The fan also noted that the brothers’ normal behavior in the episode did not align with the storyline, since it also marked “the day their father left the house.” This is not the show’s first continuity scandal. “Birthdaygate” occurred in the second episode of Season 4, when fans noticed that Will’s family failed to mention his March 22 birthday. The Duffer brothers, the creators of the show, said they “forgot about Will’s birthday” and retroactively changed it to May 22 because it was “too mean” to imagine that everyone just forgot about him.
Prada has completed the purchase of Versace, creating an industry titan comprised of two of the fashion world’s best-known brands. The deal, worth $1.4 billion, was closed Tuesday after having first been reported in April and will see Versace join a stable that already includes Miu Miu. Versace struggled after the pandemic, with results in its aftermath middling under U.S. luxury group Capri Holdings, which bought it for $2 billion in 2018. Prada chairman Patrizio Bertelli, son of co-creative director Miuccia, said the executive landscape at Versace would remain settled for now. It comes months after Prada CEO Andrea Guerra said, “Versace has huge potential. The journey will be long and will require disciplined execution and patience.” Former Miu Miu head of design Dario Vitale has been orchestrating a creative relaunch since taking the reins at Versace, in a move unrelated to the purchase. Prada’s new purchase significantly strengthens Italy’s position in a fashion landscape dominated by French giant LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton.
I’ve always approached so-called “miracle” beauty products with caution—lash and brow growth serum included. While these volumizing serums never struck me as outright gimmicks per se, I remained unconvinced that they could truly deliver the fuller, more voluminous lashes and naturally defined brows they promised. This perception changed when a close friend of mine with impossibly long lashes told me her secret was the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.
After hearing how quickly it transformed her lashes, I decided to try it myself. Although I’ve been fortunate to inherit long lashes genetically, they lacked depth and impact without mascara. Within three weeks of consistently using GrandeLASH-MD, I noticed my lashes looked darker and less sparse. By the six-week mark, the effect was striking enough that I *almost* looked as though I had lash extensions.
Given the impact that the brand’s lash serum made, I decided to give its GrandeBrow formula a shot. Like many of us who came of age in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I fell victim to the ultra-thin brow trend and overplucked mine into a sperm-like shape. Unfortunately, the damage lingered well into adulthood. In just four weeks, it revived my sparse, uneven brows to a fuller, bushier state (exactly the look I was going for). I’ve been using both serums consistently for almost five years now, and I’ve never experienced any side effects or irritation.
Whether you’re hoping to take a break from pricey lash extensions or want to correct thinning or overplucked brows, the Grande Cosmetics Lash & Brow Power Pair Set (available exclusively at Ulta) is a worthwhile investment—especially when it’s on sale. The set contains both the clinically-backed GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. For a limited time, score the power couple for just $72 (a $141 value).
Simon Cowell has reignited his old feud with Ryan Seacrest, whom he worked with on American Idol from 2002 to 2010. Cowell, 66, appeared on The Daily podcast with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who admitted that she was “mystified” by Seacrest’s success, causing her guest to laugh. “I don’t know what he’s done or doing,” Cowell replied. “We rarely talk now.” But he recalled Seacrest being “steely” about his career and “wanting to be famous. I mean, this massive, massive desire about being very famous.” Cowell and Seacrest would often jab at each other during the show. In one instance, when a contestant complained about having to wear high heels and dresses, Seacrest jokingly asked Cowell if he could offer any advice. “You should know, Ryan,” the judge known as “Mr. Nasty” shot back. Seacrest responded, “Stay out of my closet.” “Well, come out,” Cowell said. Reports at the time claimed the spat was scripted, though some questioned that. In 2017, Seacrest denied rumors of a rift with Cowell and insisted he “misses” working with him. Seacrest is still with American Idol, which will return for its 24th season on Jan. 26, 2026. In 2024, Seacrest also began hosting Wheel of Fortune, taking over for Pat Sajak.
The family of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti has received an apology from a mayor for building an ice rink around his statue and telling people to high-five it. The likeness was erected to fanfare and celebration in April in the coastal city of Pesaro, in Italy’s Marche region, where the late tenor had a home. Now the mood has soured, and his widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, said she believes the rink is “ridiculing” him. Speaking to Il Resto del Carlino, she said, “I’m disappointed, angry, and sorry. I’m sorry the City Council allowed something like this, because it affects Luciano’s image and the respect he deserves... I wasn’t aware of it. I’ve seen the images, and it seems like a poorly executed, absurd decision on the part of the administration. On the one hand, they want to pay homage to him, on the other, they’re ridiculing him. It’s not right.” Things only got worse when Mayor Andrea Biancani told people to “give [him] a high five” as they skated by. “It was a bolt from the blue,” Mantovani said. “We started with a tribute and ended up ridiculing Luciano. It’s not right. It’s just not right.” Mayor Biancani has now changed his tune, admitting that he “made a mistake,” telling Il Resto del Carlino, “There was no intention of disrespect.” Pavarotti died in 2007.
Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi swept the 35th annual Gotham Awards in New York on Monday night, just hours after Tehran’s government sentenced him in absentia to a year in prison and a two-year travel ban for engaging in “propaganda activities” against the state. Panahi, 65, scooped three awards for best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature for his latest film, It Was Just an Accident, which won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is expected to receive an Oscar nomination. “This award belongs to all people who worked for me on this film,” Panahi said as he collected the award. “I’d like to dedicate this award to independent filmmakers around the world… I hope that this dedication will be considered a small tribute to all filmmakers who have been deprived of the right to see and to be seen but continue to create and to exist.” Panahi, who is currently outside Iran, has long been a target of the Iranian government. In 2010, he was sentenced to six years in prison and a 20-year ban on making films after being convicted of making “propaganda against the system,” but was released on bail after serving just two months of his sentence. His 2011 documentary, This Is Not a Film, was smuggled into the Cannes festival on a flash drive hidden inside a cake, and It Was Just an Accident has been selected as France’s official nomination for the 2026 Academy Awards.
Spoilers of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette have spread on social media after fans spotted the show’s lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, on a date in New York City. In a TikTok posted by a fan, Paul, 33, was seen shopping at the Union Square market with one of the show’s contestants. The contestant has not yet been identified, but fans speculate he could be contestant Shane Parton, whom Taylor was seen kissing on the Jumbotron at a Las Vegas Raiders game last month. The video captured the influencer and her suitor picking flowers as the show’s camera crew recorded. Paul was previously married to Tate Paul and had kids, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5. She later had Ever, 1, with ex Dakota Mortensen. Paul, 31, is known for her role in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a reality show covering the lives of Mormon mom influencers. Season 22 of The Bachelorette is set to air in March.
A man has been arrested and charged with theft after walking into a jewelry store, picking up a $19,200 James Bond Fabergé egg, and swallowing it, The Guardian reports. Police in Auckland, New Zealand, were called to Partridge Jewellers following reports of a man eating the Octopussy egg. Central area commander Grae Anderson said, “The Auckland city beat team responded minutes later, arresting the man inside the store.” At the time of writing, the 18-karat yellow gold egg has not yet been returned by the man’s internal organs, with police noting it “has not yet been recovered.” “Charge sheets, seen by the Guardian, confirm a 32-year-old man was charged with theft on 29 November for allegedly stealing the Fabergé x 007 Special Edition Octopussy Egg Surprise Locket, valued at $33,585,” the newspaper wrote. On Nov. 13, the man also allegedly stole cat litter and a tray from a private address, and an iPad from Partridge Jewellers the day before. He has been charged for both and will appear in district court Monday, according to The Guardian. The stolen item incorporates “green guilloché enamel and set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires,” according to Fabergé. Octopussy features a scene where 007 swaps out a Fabergé during an auction.
Gamblers are convinced that Donald Trump will be dethroned as Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” by a nonhuman entity for just the third time in its nearly 100-year history. Prediction market Polymarket currently gives Artificial Intelligence a 46 percent chance of snatching the award, doubling its lead over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who sits in second place with just 21 percent odds. Trump trails a distant fourth place with just a six percent chance of clinching the award for a third time, while various AI luminaries such as Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are also scattered throughout the shortlist. The selection would mirror 1982, when “The Computer” was named Time’s Machine of the Year for its transformative social impact, and 1988, when “The Endangered Earth” highlighted the growing threats to the planet’s natural environment. The magazine states its criteria focus on the person or entity who has had the most impact on the news and people’s lives “for better or worse.” The decision, however, expected in December, is underscored by Time’s own 2024 content partnership with OpenAI, which granted the company access to its archives for AI training data.