Rapper Pop Smoke Was Shot by 15-Year-Old Over Diamond-Studded Rolex: Detective
New York rapper Pop Smoke was shot by a 15-year-old boy over a diamond-studded Rolex watch, a detective testified Friday. According to the Daily News, the detective said a group of teenage home invaders busted into Pop Smoke’s rented Hollywood Home last year and demanded the rapper’s jewelry. During an apparent jailhouse confession, the 15-year-old said that, at first, Pop Smoke appeared to comply but then he tried to “rush” the teens and a confrontation broke out in which he was pistol whipped and shot in the chest. The teens allegedly wanted Pop Smoke’s gold chain but only made off with his Rolex, which they sold for just $2,000, the cop said. The teen, one of four people charged with murder, has pleaded not guilty.