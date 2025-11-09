Rapper, 27, Gets Arrested on Same Day as First Grammy Nomination
Florida rapper Rod Wave was awarded his first Grammy nomination on Friday—just hours before he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on multiple weapon and drug charges. According to TMZ, Wave was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on four charges and taken into custody where he remained until he was released on Saturday. It is unclear what prompted the arrest but the 27-year-old’s attorneys have said the musician was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested.” “The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit—a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety,” Wave’s legal team told TMZ. Wave, who was born Rodarius Marcell Green, has 7.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His Grammy nomination came in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for his song “Sinners,” which was penned for the Ryan Coogler-directed film of the same name starring Michael B. Jordan. The “Leavin” singer is about to embark on his Redemption Experience Tour next month. An attorney for Wave said that his client had already appeared in court and was released on an $8,000 bond.