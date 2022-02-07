Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media After Negative Feedback on New Music
OFFLINE
Roddy Ricch has left the building. The Grammy-winning rapper apparently deactivated his social media profiles following a wave of negative feedback to a snippet of new music he shared on Saturday. Ricch, real name Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., released a 30-second clip of a new track titled “Out of My Mind” to Twitter and Instagram. Criticism was quick to flood the Compton native’s comment section and replies, with many fans expressing disappointment. “We need 2019 Roddy back cus wtf is this?” wrote one Instagram user, according to XXL magazine. Later on Saturday, Ricch took to his Instagram story to post an update, writing, “I guess Ima flop now. Shit crazy,” adding a peace sign emoji. He then deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.