Rapper Scarface Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Rapper Scarface revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus, Pitchfork reports. In a livestreamed interview with fellow rapper Willie D on Thursday, Scarface said he dealt with a number of symptoms—vomiting, fever pneumonia, kidney failure—before testing positive for the virus. “Don’t play no games with it,” he said. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants... People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.” The Houston rapper said his condition improved enough that he was allowed to recover at home, stating that he might be at the “back end of it” because he “had it for so long.” “It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro,” he said. “I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up.” Scarface said he was “glad to be alive” and feeling better after dealing with COVID-19. “I can’t wait to go out and suck up some of this sunshine,” he said.