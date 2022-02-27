Rapper Snootie Wild Shot Dead in Houston, Texas
GONE TOO SOON
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild is dead at just 36 after being found shot in the neck early Friday in Houston, Texas. Police responded to reports of gunfire after 2 a.m on Friday and found his body in a ditch next to an SUV with a gunshot wound to the neck. While at the hospital, Snootie’s official Facebook posted, “Snootie is not DEAD! But he is fighting for his life. Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.” On Saturday night, the rapper’s Instagram account confirmed his death with a caption that read: “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯.” The rapper gained popularity in 2014 after releasing a single with Yo Gotti titled “Yayo” and later a debut EP titled Go Mode.