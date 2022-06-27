CHEAT SHEET
Rapper SpotemGottem Busted After Fleeing on a Jet Ski, Cops Say
Police spotted him, and they got him. According to Miami police, rapper Nehemiah “SpotemGottem” Harden attempted to flee from officers on an orange jet ski on Sunday. Arrest records indicate that police attempted to pull the 20-year-old over on his jet ski, but that he began to zoom away from officers once they turned on their lights. Local 10 News reported that officers allege in the arrest records that SpotemGottem endangered others’ lives and property during the bizarre chase. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, as well as reckless operation of a boat. Miami-Dade corrections records show that the rapper, who is best known for his 2020 single “Beat Box,” was out on bond at the time of the arrest.