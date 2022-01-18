CHEAT SHEET
Rapper Vic Mensa Caught With LSD, Mushrooms at D.C. Airport, Cops Say
Rapper Vic Mensa is facing drug possession charges after border officials at the Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., allegedly found LSD and mushrooms in his bags during a trip back from Ghana. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the rapper, 28-year-old Victor Kwesi Mensah, is accused of possessing LSD and psilocybin which were confiscated Saturday by Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers. The drugs were found during a search of Mensah’s luggage, which unearthed 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), roughly 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, authorities said.