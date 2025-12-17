Celebrity

Rapper’s Incredibly Disastrous Golf Swing at Celeb Tournament

Ja Rule almost took out a bunch of reporters with a tee shot at the Derek Jeter Invitational.

Rapper Ja Rule, best known for his early 2000s hit songs and his involvement in the catastrophic Fyre Festival, narrowly avoided disaster on Tuesday at celebrity-amateur golf tournament in the Bahamas. In a video posted to X by Golfweek writer Adam Schupak, Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, can be seen hitting the golf ball directly into a line of reporters, prompting immediate reactions from the crowd, with some behind Atkins jumping back in horror. “Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational.” Schupak wrote in the caption. Atkins begins to approach the photographers, asking, “Did I hit you?” before reversing course. Reposting the video on his Instagram Stories, Atkins wrote, “My bad...” along with a facepalm emoji and a laughing emoji. The tournament, organized by Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, is taking place at the Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau this week, finishing on Thursday.

