Rappers Salt-N-Pepa File Lawsuit Seeking Ownership of Their Music
Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa are taking their record label to court. Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday against Universal Music Group, who own the rights to their global hits including “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” They are the latest musical acts to try and reclaim the lucrative rights to their own music, often signed away in lengthy deals at the start of their career. The rappers claim the record label are violating copyright law by refusing them the rights to their master recordings. The copyright act of 1976 says artists can reclaim ownership of their recordings after several decades. After their first hit, “Push It” in 1987, they have gone on to sell over 15 million albums and will receive the Musical Influence Award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November this year. Universal Music Group have pulled the duo’s music from streaming sites while the case plays out. Salt-N-Pepa are seeking damages which may “well exceed $1 million.” AP news notes UMG representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.