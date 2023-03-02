Raptors Make a Mockery of Women’s History Month in Cringey Video
‘THEY PROCREATE’
In a video that’s so cringe it’s hard to watch twice, the Toronto Raptors made a mockery of women in a failed attempt to honor them on the first day of Women’s History Month. The video, posted and quickly deleted on Monday, asked players to answer why they think girls run the world. “Because they are the only one (sic) that can procreate,” said Malachi Flynn. The next response wasn’t remotely better, with Precious Achiuwa simply saying, “They birth everybody.” Determined to get at least one answer in the 13-second clip that wasn’t about having babies, young star Scottie Barnes closed it out remarking, “All women are great because they’re all queens.” The Raptors haven’t released a statement about the train wreck of a video, nor have they posted a new tribute for Women’s History Month.