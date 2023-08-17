CHEAT SHEET
Raquel Leviss’ Claim of Making Zilch From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Shot Down
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, who now goes by Rachel, recently told Bethenny Frankel that she hasn’t “seen a single penny” from her time on the show, even while Bravo “is running to the bank—like, laughing, running to the bank” post-Scandoval. Now, however, TMZ (and Lisa Vanderpump herself) claim otherwise. Sources tell TMZ that Leviss made more than $350,000 during her time on the show. In an update, the tabloid states that Vanderpump claimed Leviss took home $361,000 for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. During her podcast appearance, Leviss told Frankel that she feels “like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on-camera live on forever.”