Raquel Leviss’ Claim of Making Zilch From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Shot Down

    Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, who now goes by Rachel, recently told Bethenny Frankel that she hasn’t “seen a single penny” from her time on the show, even while Bravo “is running to the bank—like, laughing, running to the bank” post-Scandoval. Now, however, TMZ (and Lisa Vanderpump herself) claim otherwise. Sources tell TMZ that Leviss made more than $350,000 during her time on the show. In an update, the tabloid states that Vanderpump claimed Leviss took home $361,000 for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. During her podcast appearance, Leviss told Frankel that she feels “like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on-camera live on forever.”

