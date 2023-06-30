Raquel Leviss Could Go Straight From Mental Health Facility to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Since the explosive conclusion of the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, which was dominated by Scandoval, the bombshell revelation of a secret affair between cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that broke in March, whether or not Leviss would return to film the next season of the show has been an open question.

According to a new report from TMZ, this week, Leviss’ team just began negotiating a new contract with Bravo which could secure her return to the show, even though filming of the eleventh season of the show began in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In April, shortly after filming the 10th season reunion, during which she was verbally lacerated by the entire cast—in particular by Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s former partner—Leviss checked into a mental health facility to seek treatment, where she has allegedly remained since.

According to TMZ, they were informed by sources that Leviss will depart the mental health facility “soon.”

Throughout the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, viewers were mesmerized and confused by Leviss’s erratic behavior. Not only were she and Sandoval conducting an affair behind Madix’s back; Leviss and Madix were close friends who often travelled and roomed together, adding layers to Sandoval and Raquel’s deception.

Certain traits of Leviss’—her perceived lack of emotional response to conflict, as well as the seeming ease with which she lied about her relationship with Sandoval on camera, to Madix and others—were also the focus of much speculation throughout the season.

Presumably, if Leviss indeed returns to the show, her mental state throughout the affair, her healing journey and any underlying diagnoses made at the mental health facility will be discussed on-camera. All the other main cast members, including Tom Sandoval, have been confirmed to be returning to the show.