‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Checks Into Facility for Mental Health Treatment
SELF-CARE
In the wake of the cheating scandal that rocked Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, star Raquel Leviss has announced that she is checking into a facility to seek mental health treatment. However, Leviss’ decision to pursue care was allegedly not related to her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval while he was dating fellow “VPR” member Ariana Madix, which has enraged fans and almost led the cast to come to blows during a taped reunion in March. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the decision was not connected to substance abuse. The source also said Leviss had been planning to make the move before the reunion but “decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment.”