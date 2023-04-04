Raquel Welch Died From Cardiac Arrest, Alzheimer’s Disease: TMZ

Read it at TMZ
Raquel Welch had Alzheimer’s disease and died from a cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate. The actress, who died on Feb. 15 at the age of 82, had not publicly disclosed that she had Alzheimer’s. But the condition was listed as an underlying cause of death on her death certificate, according to TMZ. Family members said only that Welch had died at her home in Los Angeles following a “brief illness.” The death certificate also says that the One Million Years B.C. star died at 2:25 a.m. and that she was cremated.