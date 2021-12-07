CHEAT SHEET
1
Rare Blizzard and ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ to Hit Hawaii
A rare weather system that dumped snow and heavy rains on Hawaii on Monday is expected to cause mass flooding. More than two feet of rain is predicted to fall on the state, with snow falling in the higher elevations. “Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong gusty southerly winds through Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Monday evening. The governor of the state declared a state of emergency and warned citizens to move away from rising water.