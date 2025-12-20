Rare Cube-Shaped Skull Found in Mexico Reveals New History

Beckhams’ Son Cruz Sets Record Straight on Family Feud
BLOCKED
Cruz Beckham spoke out about the meaning behind his brother and parents unfollowing one another on Instagram. “NOT TRUE,” the 20-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories in response to a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had unfollowed their eldest son, Brooklyn, 26. “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I,” Cruz wrote. The Daily Beast has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment. The alleged feud between Brooklyn and his parents has been the subject of speculation since rumors circulated that Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 30, clashed with his mother, Victoria, during the couple’s 2022 wedding. The couple has since missed significant events, including Victoria and David’s birthday parties and the legendary footballer’s knighthood ceremony. Brooklyn’s parents still follow his younger brothers, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, 23. His sister Harper, 14, has a private Instagram account, according to People.