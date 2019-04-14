CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Death of Rare Female Turtle Means Extinction for Three Remaining Males

    AND THEN THERE WERE THREE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    REUTERS

    The death of a 90-year-old rare female Yangtze giant soft shell turtle in a zoo in China means almost certain extinction for one of the world’s rarest species, according to the Associated Press. One of the remaining three male turtles lives at the Suzhou zoo, where the female died. The other two live in Vietnam. Zoologists collected the female turtle’s ovarian tissue for research. She had undergone a fifth attempt at artificial insemination shortly before she died, according to state-run People’s Daily. Associated Press reports that Chinese and foreign experts are investigating the cause of the endangered turtle’s death.

      Read it at Associated Press