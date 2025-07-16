Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills 4 People in Sunshine State

Four people have tragically passed away in Florida so far this year due to Vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacteria that lives in warm coastal seawater, Fox News reported. The deadly pathogens can enter open wounds when people are swimming and can cause a serious illness called vibriosis. But even if travelers avoid the shore, there is still a risk of catching the infection from filter feeding shellfish such as oysters. The flesh-eating bacteria often cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and extreme skin infections. Infected areas can swell and grow painful, warm, red, and fluid-filled, with a nearly 50% chance of fatality once the infection enters the bloodstream. There is also a rare chance that the infection can cause necrotizing fasciitis, when the flesh around an open wound dies. A total of 11 people have contracted Vibrio vulnificus in 2025, according to the Florida Health website. Four have passed away due to complications from the infection. Healthy people generally experience only mild symptoms, but immunocompromised individuals are at risk of serious illness and death. Last year, 19 people died in Florida from the illness.